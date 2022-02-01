Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to tie the knot soon? Here's what the actor's father said

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met each other on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' and fell in love. Though they faced ups and downs in their relationship, the duo soon became a couple.

Karan and Tejasswi are head over heels in love with each other and it looks like they will soon take their relationship to the next level.

Even their family members have approved of their relationship. Recently, Karan's father SP Kundra spoke to reporters about their wedding.

In several videos posted on social media platforms, Karan's father gave a thumbs up when asked about the couple. He also said, "Agar ho gaya toh jaldi se kar dena hai (If all goes well, we will get them married at the soonest)."

During the show, Karan had also introduced Tejasswi to his parents and his father had then said, "She is in the heart of the family now."

Tejasswi's parents also approved of their relationship after host Salman called them and made Karan speak to them. Karan tried his hand at some Marathi he learnt. When Salman asked Tejasswi's parents, "Toh sab theek hai, rishta pakka samjhe ki nahi, Tejasswi's mother responded, "Haan haan."

On Sunday, Tejasswi was announced as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15'. On the other hand, Pratik Sehejpal and Karan were runner ups.

Tejasswi lifted the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner's trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. During the grand finale, Tejasswi was also introduced as the lead actor for the upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:28 PM IST