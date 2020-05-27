Karan Kundra mourns the death of actress Preksha Mehta, says 'we need to talk more about mental health'

Popular TV actor Preksha Mehta, best known for featuring in shows such as "Crime Patrol", "Meri Durga" and "Laal Ishq", reportedly committed suicide at her residence in Indore. She was 25. Karan Kundra, Arjun Bijlani and severl other Television actors mourned the demise of Preksha Mehta.
'Kitani Mohabbat Hai' actor Karan Kundra took to his Twitter and wrote, "‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.."
For the unversed, Mehta had posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story on Monday, hours before her death."Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst)," she posted on the account which is not verified.
In another tweet, Karan added, "A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass!"
"RIP! These are tough times but good times will follow! This lockdown is extremely weird! There’s a sinking feeling, there’s anxiety, there’s negativity but we need to stay strong," Karan wrote.
'Naagin' actor Arjun Bijlani commented, "Extremely heartbreaking."
"what’s happening in this world it’s so disheartening and heart aches so much seeing this news everyday and it’s so hard to overcome this sorrow," actress Poulomina Das wrote.
According to Hiranagar police station incharge Rajiv Bhadauria, the actor had been suffering from depression for a while.
Bhadauria said Mehta's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her family members on Tuesday morning. She left behind a suicide note in which she expressed disappointments regarding her career and relationships. The actor had recently returned to her hometown from Mumbai.
This is the second instance of a TV actor committing suicide in the wake of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 15, actor Manmeet Grewal, who worked on shows like "Aadat Se Majboor" and "Kuldeepak", committed suicide after struggling with dwindling finances.
Inputs from PTI.
