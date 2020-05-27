Karan Kundra mourns the death of actress Preksha Mehta, says 'we need to talk more about mental health'

Popular TV actor Preksha Mehta, best known for featuring in shows such as "Crime Patrol", "Meri Durga" and "Laal Ishq", reportedly committed suicide at her residence in Indore. She was 25. Karan Kundra, Arjun Bijlani and severl other Television actors mourned the demise of Preksha Mehta.

'Kitani Mohabbat Hai' actor Karan Kundra took to his Twitter and wrote, "‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.."

For the unversed, Mehta had posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story on Monday, hours before her death."Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst)," she posted on the account which is not verified.

In another tweet, Karan added, "A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass!"