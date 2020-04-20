Karan Kundra finally addresses rumours of his break-up with Anusha Dandekar, says 'People are velle'

Television actor Karan Kundra has finally responded his break-up rumours with longtime girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. The 'It Happened In Calcutta' actor revealed that him and Anusha are still together and laughed at the reports that claimed otherwise.

In a recent interview, Karan Kundra said that the claims of him and Anusha living separately are false as they don't even share the same apartment. Television's 'it' couple has two separate homes and only spend time together whenever their busy schedule permits. Anusha and Karan are not staying together amid the COVID-19 lockdown because the latter had recently returned from a shooting in Haryana and wanted to stay in self-isolation to avoid the risk. Addressing what sparked the rumours of their break-up, he said to Pinkvilla , "Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now."