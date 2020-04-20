Karan Kundra finally addresses rumours of his break-up with Anusha Dandekar, says 'People are velle'

Television actor Karan Kundra has finally responded his break-up rumours with longtime girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. The 'It Happened In Calcutta' actor revealed that him and Anusha are still together and laughed at the reports that claimed otherwise.
In a recent interview, Karan Kundra said that the claims of him and Anusha living separately are false as they don't even share the same apartment. Television's 'it' couple has two separate homes and only spend time together whenever their busy schedule permits. Anusha and Karan are not staying together amid the COVID-19 lockdown because the latter had recently returned from a shooting in Haryana and wanted to stay in self-isolation to avoid the risk. Addressing what sparked the rumours of their break-up, he said to Pinkvilla , "Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now."
Karan Kundra further speaking about the break-up said that he doesn't get affected by the false reports. However, his girlfriend Anusha is 'more emotional' and tends to get affected by these rumours. Kundra revealed that it was Anusha who brought it to his notice and hence, he decided to address it.
MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar had also taken to her Instagram to lash out a journalist who texted her about the break-up. Anusha had said, "And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know I am being way more vocal than usual but I am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness. I know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it's sad that even in this devastating world crisis you want to make a spectacle of someone's life..."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)