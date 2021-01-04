Kapil Sharma's 'good news' tweet adds fuel to his wife Ginni's pregnancy rumours

Rumours of comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath expecting their second child have been around for quite some time. Now, 'The Kapil Sharma Show's host has added fuel to the fire with his latest tweet about 'good news'.
On Monday, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, "Shubh samachar ko English mein kya kehte hain? Kripya batayein (How do you say good news in English? Please tell)."
The tweet set tongues wagging and netizens took to the comments section to speculate if the actor is hinting at the announcement about his second baby.
A user wrote, "Anayra is going to big sis."
"Good news hai koi? Baby girl again or baby boy this time?" asked another.
A comment read, "Good News.....bhai dobara daady banne wale ho?"
Back in November, it was reported that Kapil and Ginni are expecting their second child.
A source informed Times of India that Ginni is currently in her third trimester. Kapil Sharma's mother has also flown down to Mumbai to beside the family.
Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of pre-wedding rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.
Kapil and Ginni hosted another reception in Mumbai for the industry and it was attended by top stars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
For those unversed, Kapil got married to his childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath because no one has been with him the way she has. Ginni also supported him through his depression phase and even when he was battling alcoholism.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)