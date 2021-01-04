Kapil Sharma's 'good news' tweet adds fuel to his wife Ginni's pregnancy rumours

Back in November, it was reported that Kapil and Ginni are expecting their second child.

A source informed Times of India that Ginni is currently in her third trimester. Kapil Sharma's mother has also flown down to Mumbai to beside the family.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of pre-wedding rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.

Kapil and Ginni hosted another reception in Mumbai for the industry and it was attended by top stars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

For those unversed, Kapil got married to his childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath because no one has been with him the way she has. Ginni also supported him through his depression phase and even when he was battling alcoholism.