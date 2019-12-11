Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni celebrate first anniversary with their lil' angel

Comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar. The couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary with their lil' angel.
The wedding was attended by his close friends and family members only. Here's the video from their wedding and the duo looked extremely happy as they posed for the camera.
Kapil and Ginni hosted another reception in Mumbai for the industry and it was attended by top stars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
For those who don't know, Kapil got married to his childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath because no one has been with him the way she has. Ginni also supported him through his depression phase and even when he was battling alcoholism.
On Tuesday, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby girl. The actor-comedian shared the happy news on Twitter.
“Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di,” Kapil Sharma tweeted.
And what better way to celebrate your first wedding anniversary with your lil' angel!
