Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni celebrate first anniversary with their lil' angel

Kapil and Ginni hosted another reception in Mumbai for the industry and it was attended by top stars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

For those who don't know, Kapil got married to his childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath because no one has been with him the way she has. Ginni also supported him through his depression phase and even when he was battling alcoholism.

On Tuesday, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby girl. The actor-comedian shared the happy news on Twitter.

“Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di,” Kapil Sharma tweeted.