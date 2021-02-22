Kapil Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport in a wheel chair, concerned fans say 'get well soon'

Comedian Kapil Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. A picture of him, sitting in a wheelchair, is currently going viral on the internet.
The photo shows the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' host seated in a wheel chair, wearing sunglasses and a face mask.
After the picture was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, concerned fans took to the comments section to share 'get well soon' messages.
While the reason behind Kapil's condition is still unknown, fans have been speculating that he might have had a leg injury.
A user wrote, "Right foot is out of shoe maybe he got hurt on that foot."
Another commented, "Leg injury coz ek shoes khula hai."
The 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actor has not shared an official health update on his social media yet.
Kapil's recent Instagram post, which he shared on Friday, shows him posing with his daughter Anayra.
Check it out here:
The comedian recently welcomed his second child with wife Ginni Chatrath. They became parents to a baby boy on February 1.
"Namaskaar. We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God, baby and mother are both fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings and prayers. Love you all," read his tweet signed "with love from Ginni and Kapil".