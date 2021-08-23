Kapil Sharma gives a glimpse of daughter Anayra and son Trishaan's first Raksha Bandhan; see photos

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared pictures of his kids, daughter Anayra and son Trishaan's first Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Kapil shared photos of his children who can be seen dressed in ethnic finery.

In the pictures, Anayra and Trishaan were seen dressed in matching blue outfits. While Anayra wore a blue dress with a golden headband, Trishaan wore white pants and a blue, full-sleeved kurta.

In one of the photos, Anayra held a blue rakhi to tie on Trishaan's wrist.

Take a look at their photos here:

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child in February this year. In April, Kapil revealed that they have named him Trishaan.

The revelation came after singer Neeti Mohan requested Sharma to share it on his birthday, which was on April 2.

Neeti wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do."

Kapil replied, "Thank you Neeti. Hope you are taking well care of yourself. We named him Trishaan."

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Comedian Kapil Sharma shares FIRST GLIMPSE of son Trishaan with daughter Anyara

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 04:26 PM IST