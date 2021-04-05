Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath name their newborn son as 'Trishaan' - what does it mean?

According to reports, Trishaan means Lord Krishna.

The couple previously have a daughter, Anyara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is all set to make his digital debut, although it is unclear at the moment if the project is a comedy special, series or film.

"I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," Kapil said.

"I always wanted to be on the streaming giant but I didn't have their number. It's a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon," he added.

Besides that, Sharma's comedy chat show “The Kapil Sharma Show”, which went off air, is all set to come back with a new season.

As the host of the show, Kapil says that he plans to add new people to the creative team.

The show already stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season.

Kapil said: "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment."

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

"The Kapil Sharma Show" went off air in February.