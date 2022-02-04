Kapil Sharma expresses concern for Sunil Grover after bypass surgeries, says he texted him: 'Can't expect a reply…'

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has expressed concern for his former co-star Sunil Grover.

For the unawares, Sunil was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack in January. He reportedly underwent four bypass surgeries and was discharged from the hospital on February 3.

Kapil has worked with Sunil for several years on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Sunil played the characters of Gutti, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi.

When asked by a leading news portal if he knew about Sunil, Kapil said that he was shocked and concerned about Sunil's health. He said that he had texted him but because he is just discharged from the hospital, he doesn't expect a message back from him.

Kapil added that he inquired about Sunil from common friends in the industry and that Sunil will be fine soon.

They had an ugly fallout in 2017 after Kapil allegedly abused Sunil on a flight. However, they later have maintained cordial relations with each other.

On the work front, Kapil is busy shooting for his show with many celebrities. His new show has also been released on Netflix called 'Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet'.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 06:10 PM IST