Kapil Sharma expecting second child with wife Ginni Chatrath: Report

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away. Kapil and Ginni hosted another reception in Mumbai for the industry and it was attended by top stars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

For those who don't know, Kapil got married to his childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath because no one has been with him the way she has. Ginni also supported him through his depression phase and even when he was battling alcoholism.

Kapil, welcomed his 'piece of heart' in December last year.