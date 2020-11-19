Kapil Sharma expecting second child with wife Ginni Chatrath: Report

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are reportedly expecting their second child together. The couple that tied the knot in December 2018 are already parents to a baby girl named Anayra.
Kapil and Ginni are all set to welcome their second child in January 2021, reports Times of India. According to the report, sources close to the couple have confirmed that Ginni is currently in her third trimester. Kapil Sharma's mother has also flown down to Mumbai to beside the family.
Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away. Kapil and Ginni hosted another reception in Mumbai for the industry and it was attended by top stars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
For those who don't know, Kapil got married to his childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath because no one has been with him the way she has. Ginni also supported him through his depression phase and even when he was battling alcoholism.
Kapil, welcomed his 'piece of heart' in December last year.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)