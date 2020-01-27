Kapil Sharma enjoys shopping for his daughter Anayra in Dubai

Kapil Sharma is presently in Dubai with his gang, as they all gave a live performance of The Kapil Sharma Show, which was a super hit with the audience. When in Dubai, you have earned some fun alongside work. So the team took the streets, had a gala time and even took a limousine ride!
On Instagram stories, we came across glimpses of the fun. Kapil was accompanied by co-star Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and Harsh's mother.
And then, once a daddy, always a daddy! Kapil, who turned father to a baby girl some months back, also went to shop for his little one. Baby-shopping must have been amusing for him, and he shared a photo of himself, holding a tiny pair of jeans, flashing a big smile!
Kapil's fellow comedians Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravorti are also in Dubai for the show. This is the first ever time that the TKSS members are performing live abroad. The second season of the show recently struck century as it completed 100 episodes, and the team marked the day with a celebration on the sets!
