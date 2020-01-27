Kapil Sharma enjoys shopping for his daughter Anayra in Dubai

Kapil Sharma is presently in Dubai with his gang, as they all gave a live performance of The Kapil Sharma Show, which was a super hit with the audience. When in Dubai, you have earned some fun alongside work. So the team took the streets, had a gala time and even took a limousine ride!

On Instagram stories, we came across glimpses of the fun. Kapil was accompanied by co-star Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and Harsh's mother.

And then, once a daddy, always a daddy! Kapil, who turned father to a baby girl some months back, also went to shop for his little one. Baby-shopping must have been amusing for him, and he shared a photo of himself, holding a tiny pair of jeans, flashing a big smile!