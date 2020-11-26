Kapil Sharma body shames Twitter user who said he'll also be arrested like Bharti Singh in a drug-related case

Earlier this week, a Mumbai court granted bail to Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were arrested after seizure of drugs from their house in suburban Mumbai.

The magistrate's court granted bail to the couple on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Singh, who has appeared in a number of comedy and reality shows on TV, was arrested on Saturday night by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while her husband was taken into custody on Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.

They were produced on Sunday before the magistrate's court which remanded them in judicial custody till December 4.

They then filed bail pleas through their advocate Ayaz Khan which were posted for hearing on Monday.

The NCB had recovered 86.5 gm of ganja during the search their residence and office.

This is considered as 'small quantity' under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official earlier said.

Singh and Limbachiya were booked under NDPS Act Sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs), 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs).

Up to 1,000 gm of ganja is considered a small quantity, which attracts jail term up to one year and/or fine of Rs 10,000.

Possession of commercial quantity 20 kg or more is punishable up to 20 years in jail. For the quantity in between, the punishment can be as much as 10 years in jail.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year, on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The names of Bharti Singh and her husband cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler.

With PTI inputs