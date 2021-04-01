Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: Doting Dad moments of the star comedian

Kapil Sharma who is famous for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Comedy nights with Kapil.’ was rated the most popular Indian television personality in April 2016 by Ormax Media. He is married to Ginni Chatrath since December 2018 and together they have two kids, a daughter who was born in 2019 and a son who was born in 2021. Kapil is also very popular for being a proud father. He often posts pictures of his daughter - Anayra on his Instagram feed.
Here are some of the Doting Dad moments of Kapil Sharma :
1. Kapil Sharma shares a picture of him and his daughter posing alike with the caption ‘Good Morning everyone.’ Anayra’s cute as a button face assures a Good Morning for everyone.
2. Here Kapil has shared a picture of his beautiful girl Anayra with the caption “Merry Christmas to all of you.” They have dressed her up as a fashionable mini Santa Claus and she looks as happy as ever.
3. Firsts are very important and Kapil Sharma seems very well aware of that as he has made sure that Anayra’s first birthday was as special as can be. She had multiple outfits, a gorgeous cake and she looks pretty in pink and Kapil looks happier than we’ve ever seen him.
4. The whole family looks gleeful while celebrating Diwali while dressed in elegant attire. Kapil is seen holding his daughter in the picture being a very protective and proud dad.
5. Kapil Sharma seems like he would be more than happy to spend every waking moment of his life with his Anayra. He shared this picture with the caption, “Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laadoo.”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)