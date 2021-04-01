Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: Doting Dad moments of the star comedian

Kapil Sharma who is famous for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Comedy nights with Kapil.’ was rated the most popular Indian television personality in April 2016 by Ormax Media. He is married to Ginni Chatrath since December 2018 and together they have two kids, a daughter who was born in 2019 and a son who was born in 2021. Kapil is also very popular for being a proud father. He often posts pictures of his daughter - Anayra on his Instagram feed.

Here are some of the Doting Dad moments of Kapil Sharma :

1. Kapil Sharma shares a picture of him and his daughter posing alike with the caption ‘Good Morning everyone.’ Anayra’s cute as a button face assures a Good Morning for everyone.