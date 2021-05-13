'Kangana of Pakistan': Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik receives flak for quoting Adolf Hitler amid Israel-Palestine conflict

After her tweet garnered attention on Twitter, Veena Malik received flak for 'justifying a genocide' and several user lashed out her for her insensitive tweet.

A user wrote: "I could not believe it when I saw this. Too late to delete. Shame shame shame on her. What is wrong with people who say and do horrible things in the name of 'their' religion."

Another demanded the suspension of her account and tweeted: "Veena Malik is the Kangana Ranaut of Pakistan. I get supporting Palestine and sending their people love but imagine praising Hitler."

"Dont be like Veena Malik and don't quote HITLER in support of Palestina," read another tweet.

Check out the reactions here: