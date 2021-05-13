'Kangana of Pakistan': Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik receives flak for quoting Adolf Hitler amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Pakistani actress Veena Malik has come under fire on social media for posting a quote by German dictator Adolf Hitler in the wake of the latest round of fighting between Israel and Palestine.
Veena's now deleted tweet read: "I would have killed all the Jews of the world … but I kept some to show the world why I killed them."
After her tweet garnered attention on Twitter, Veena Malik received flak for 'justifying a genocide' and several user lashed out her for her insensitive tweet.
A user wrote: "I could not believe it when I saw this. Too late to delete. Shame shame shame on her. What is wrong with people who say and do horrible things in the name of 'their' religion."
Another demanded the suspension of her account and tweeted: "Veena Malik is the Kangana Ranaut of Pakistan. I get supporting Palestine and sending their people love but imagine praising Hitler."
"Dont be like Veena Malik and don't quote HITLER in support of Palestina," read another tweet.
Check out the reactions here:
The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine marks a dramatic escalation of tensions linked to the potential eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers and access to one of the most sacred sites in the city, which is a key hub for Islam, Judaism and Christianity.
The confrontation intensified in recent days as Ramzan brought large crowds to al-Aqsa and clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police. More than 300 Palestinians were injured on Monday.
Health authorities in Gaza said at least 36 Palestinians - including 10 children - were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Strip since late on Monday after Hamas launched rockets from the coastal territory towards Israel. At least 250 others were injured.
At least five people in Israel have also been killed.
(With inputs from ANI)
