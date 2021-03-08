Kamya Punjabi shares bikini pic, sends out strong message on International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, several leading ladies from Bollywood and Television industry celebrated the spirit of womanhood by sharing celebratory and powerful messages with fans.

Commemorating the day, TV actress Kamya Panjabi took to her Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself in a bikini.

The 41-year-old actress, who played Preeto in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', is seen standing on a beach, clad in a tie-up red bikini.

Sharing it, she wrote, "Breathe, feel the air, the world is yours! You are strong you are beautiful you are you. Go scream out loud n let them know this is ur life n u will live on ur own terms.... There is no limit of what a women can achieve.... go for it.. Happy Women’s Day to all the lovely Women in this world."