Kamya Punjabi all set to tie the knot with beau Shalabh Dang

Television actress who became a household name after participating in 'Bigg Boss 7' is all set to tie the knot with beau Shalabh Dang. The excited bride-to-be has been sharing glimpses of the wedding planning. After sharing a video of what her wedding card looks like, the 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' has shared pictures from her bachelorette party.
Kamya Punjabi took to Instagram to treat her fans with fun-filled pictures from the bash. In the pictures, the ever so bold and stunning actress can be seen in an edgy ensemble. The 40-year-old actress paired a red ghagra with a sexy black spaghetti top. Adding a touch of her personality to the desi attire, Kamya opted for a pair of sneakers and completed her look with gajra and traditional jwellery.
Kamya's girl pals made sure she had a great night and the pictures are proof of that. The group looks like a happy bunch as they pose for pictures with the bride-to-be.
Taking to Instagram, Kamya wrote, "Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise 🥳🥳🥳 Thank you for making me feel so special 😘🥳 yes yes Meri Shaadi hai 🤩😍"
Earlier, Kamya aka Preeto had also shared a video of their 'wedding card story'.
Kamya Punjabi is all set to take the plunge on February 10. The actress is marrying Shalabh Dhang, an entrepreneur who hails from Delhi.
Kamya has a daughter with her ex-husband Bunty Negi, who she divorced in 2013. Shalabh, too has a son from his first marriage.
The actress had also penned down a heart felt post for her husband-to-be and wrote, "Last year, this day i spoke to u for the first time n today i m preparing for my marriage with you... Last year this day i was broken, i was lonely.. u picked up the pieces n made me the happy person that i m today... i m so lucky to have someone like you in my life who's only motive is to make me smile n happy.. you are my life, you are my good karma, you are my Gannu's best gift to me ❤️ Thank you for coming into my life.. Thank you for loving me so much.. Thank you for this beautiful one year... looking forward for a lifetime with you ❤️ I love you @shalabhdang"
