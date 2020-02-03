Kamya Punjabi all set to tie the knot with beau Shalabh Dang

Kamya Punjabi is all set to take the plunge on February 10. The actress is marrying Shalabh Dhang, an entrepreneur who hails from Delhi.

Kamya has a daughter with her ex-husband Bunty Negi, who she divorced in 2013. Shalabh, too has a son from his first marriage.

The actress had also penned down a heart felt post for her husband-to-be and wrote, "Last year, this day i spoke to u for the first time n today i m preparing for my marriage with you... Last year this day i was broken, i was lonely.. u picked up the pieces n made me the happy person that i m today... i m so lucky to have someone like you in my life who's only motive is to make me smile n happy.. you are my life, you are my good karma, you are my Gannu's best gift to me ❤️ Thank you for coming into my life.. Thank you for loving me so much.. Thank you for this beautiful one year... looking forward for a lifetime with you ❤️ I love you @shalabhdang"