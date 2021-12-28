‘Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai’ actor Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha to welcome second child

Popular television actor Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha are all set to welcome their second child. They confirmed the news with a social media post.

On Christmas, Sneha took to Instagram and shared a picture flaunting her baby bump alongside Iqbal and wrote, “Merry Christmas. Blessed, grateful and loved. Sending lots of love and blessings to each and everyone. Special duaas for those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones. #christmasonboard #khans #familia #xmascolors #babyonboard #mumbaiblogger #momblogger #contentcreator #godiskind”

Iqbal and Sneha tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ammaara in 2011.

Meanwhile on work front, Iqbal will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Jalsa' starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

Talking about the film, Iqbal said, "The makers have roped in an eclectic cast. For me, it is always the story that is most important, and the compelling storyline of 'Jalsa' made me go ahead. It is a powerful, unique and edgy tale of mighty characters and trying circumstances. I can't talk about the story in detail, but all I can say is that Suresh Triveni (director of the film) is too good to say no to. Although my role is kickass, even if he had asked me to play a lamppost, I would have agreed."

Iqbal is known for acting in TV series 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai', 'Kahiin To Hoga', 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and the web series 'Crackdown'.

"I always wanted to work with Vidya. Doing a film with her, which is being directed by Suresh, was like 'sone pe suhaga'. Vidya is like a human dynamo. The energy she brings to the sets is just unparalleled," he says.

The film is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series and is slated to release in 2022.

