'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' actor Sameer Sharma commits suicide at Mumbai residence

Popular television actor and model Sameer Sharma committed suicide by hanging at his Malad residence in Mumbai. He was 44.

According to reports he was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling.

Statement by Malad Police revealed that Sharma had rented the apartment in February this year. His body was discovered by the watchman on duty, who was taking a stroll in the housing society.

The cops further revealed that upon investigation it was discovered that Sharma had died two days back.

"A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy,” said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station.

Sameera had earlier worked in television shows like 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Dil Kya Chahta Hai', 'Left Right Left' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

He also worked alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the 2014 film 'Hasee Toh Phasee'.