'Kahaan bhaag rahi ho?': Watch Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh scare their fan away with 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ rendition

nPopular comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh decided to have some fun with a fan they met on a highway and the hilarious video is leaving netizens in splits.
In the video, Bharti and Kapil are seen singing the viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song when asked for a picture. The video shows the fan walking away from their car with them saying, "Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao."
"Fun with fans," Kapil captioned the video.
'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song recently went viral after the rendition of a tribal boy from Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The boy named Sahdev Dirdo has become an internet sensation overnight and has left netizens hooked on to the song.
Sahdev was even approached by Bollywood rapper Badshah for a duet song. He had reportedly offered the little champ to come and meet him in Chandigarh.
Meanwhile, Bharti and Kapil are all set to return with their comedy talk show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
The makers of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'- Sony TV Entertainment recently shared the first promo of the much-awaited show on their official Instagram handle.
For the unversed, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the laughter show used to be a live interaction show, with the studio audience, but after the pandemic, the makers changed the show's format to an online interaction show.
Veteran actor Archana Puran Singh will also return to the second season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
Other details of the show, including when it will air on the Sony TV Entertainment channel are being kept under wraps.