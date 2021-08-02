'Kahaan bhaag rahi ho?': Watch Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh scare their fan away with 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ rendition

nPopular comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh decided to have some fun with a fan they met on a highway and the hilarious video is leaving netizens in splits.

In the video, Bharti and Kapil are seen singing the viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song when asked for a picture. The video shows the fan walking away from their car with them saying, "Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao."

"Fun with fans," Kapil captioned the video.