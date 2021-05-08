'Just like everyone, I too faced a financial crisis during the pandemic': Aditya Srivastava

Aditya Srivastava, who rose to fame as Inspector Abhijeet in the television show C.I.D., speaks about facing a financial crunch amid the pandemic, playing men in uniform, upcoming projects, and more.

The entertainment industry was one of the sectors that continues to bear the brunt amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Aditya was also among the several artists and technicians, who faced a financial crunch.

He says, “Just like everyone, I too faced a financial crisis during the pandemic. But right now, what we need, is to come together and help each other, in order to get through these trying times, till everything comes back to normal. Don't want to complain as of now but just keep moving forward.”

In his recent project Van Rakshak, Aditya has a cameo in the role of a forest officer, a no-nonsense character, who prepares cadets to face difficulties with ease.

Speaking about why he came on board, Aditya says, “The major reason for doing this film is because of its global concept of saving the environment. I believe that if you play with nature, you will be punished severely, especially now that we're going through a pandemic, somewhere it is the result of our carelessness which has led to our suffering.”

Aditya who has played men in uniform multiple times over the years says that although he intends to break away from the cop image and do a variety of roles, “There is definitely a sense of pride, power and responsibility that makes him feel good while wearing a uniform.”

He further adds that as an actor, he chooses scripts that challenge him, be it big or small.

“I always try to do something new. I don't have any reservations about conventional or non-conventional cinema. I have worked with big stars as well as small films but what's important is that you do something that works for you as an artist,” says Srivastava.

Aditya, who is still remembered for his iconic role of Inspector Abhijeet in India's longest-running television police procedural C.I.D. says that the love he has received from people across generations has been overwhelming.

Sharing an anecdote, he says, “A lot of people think we're actually CID officers and share their problems with us. Once at Delhi airport, a woman misplaced her purse and she approached me saying 'Abhijeet please help me find my purse.’”

“My role in CID may have been the longest but it wasn't something that I planned for. We were not aware that our journey would be this far. In fact, I came on board for only 26 episodes within a span of 2-3 months. Besides that, I was also working in films simultaneously. But the journey was splendid and fulfilling. I have gained a lot through the show,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Aditya is currently working on his upcoming projects which include the film Haseen Dillruba. Besides that, he is also shooting for a web series called Human.

Van Rakshak is directed by Pawan Kumar Sharma and also stars Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Jais, Falak Khan, and Dhirendra Thakur among others. The film is inspired by a true incident in the forest of Himachal Pradesh. It is currently streaming on ShemarooMe Box office.