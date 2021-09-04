John Cena dedicates a post to Sidharth Shukla; Indian fans thank him

Hollywood star and former WWE champion John Cena paid tribute to late television star Sidharth Shukla on Saturday after the 40-year-old passed away on September 2.

Cena posted a black and white picture of Sidharth on his Instagram. The image garnered 4,91,660 likes in two hours and has gone viral on the photo-sharing website.

The post was also liked by Sidharth's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' co-star Varun Dhawan and actor Arjun Kapoor.

The Hollywood star did not write anything alongside the image.

The picture left Indian fans emotional. Many thanked him for dedicating a post to Sidharth. A fan said, “Thanks Cena for the post." Another added, “John sir you are great person.” A user also wrote, “Respect John Cena.”

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His last rites took place on Friday in the Oshiwara crematorium.

This is not the first time Cena has put up a picture of an Indian actor. Last year, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

He had even shared a picture of Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh and Indian cricket skpiier Virat Kohli.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:47 PM IST