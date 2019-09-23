Jodie Comer wins first Emmy for 'Killing Eve', beats Emilia Clarke, Viola Davis

English actress Jodie Comer took home an Emmy in Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her portrayal of cunning assassin Villanelle in show "Killing Eve".

Comer was named as the best actress in a drama series at the award gala, held on Sunday night here. This is not only her first Emmy win ever, but it was her first nomination as well.

The actress bested out Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones"), Viola Davis ("How to Get Away With Murder"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Mandy Moore ("This Is Us"), Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve") and Robin Wright ("House of Cards") to register the win.

She began her speech with an emotional "I love you" to show creator and fellow Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"I cannot believe I'm in a category alongside these women, one of them who is my co-star, Sandra Oh. Sandra, safe to say this has been a whirlwind. I'm lucky to have shared the whole experience with you," she said.

The actress also thanked director Damon Thomas, who has overseen seven episodes of the series, for encouraging her to "take risks and above all, have fun".

"That is what Villanelle is about," she added.

Comer also gave a shout-out to her parents in Liverpool. She said she didn't invite them to the award gala because "I didn't think this was going to be my time".

She went on to apologise to them saying: "I love you. I'm gonna bring it home."