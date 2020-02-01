Jethaa Lal’s fortunes turn with Chamatkari Angoothi on ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’

The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see the ever bumbling Jethaa Lal in the midst of a string of good fortune. Ever since Bagha and Nattu Kaka convinced Jethaa Lal to buy the ‘Chamatkari angoothi’, Jethaa Lal receives a series of good news.

At his shop he bags a major order, which was earlier given to someone else. Then at home, despite bumping into his father and breaking his spectacles, he doesn't get yelled at. In fact Bapuji apologizes to him. His son Tapu, who is used to fleecing money from him, begs forgiveness and vouches never to do it again. His neighbour, Iyer comes over to his house and apologizes for always misunderstanding him and resolves to be more respectful towards Jethaa Lal. What's more his bête noire Bhide, with whom he is always at odds, speaks lovingly with him despite him pouring water over Bhide. And the most unbelievable thing happens when Bagha and Nattu Kaka come over to request him to reduce their salaries. Jethaa Lal is amazed at this sudden and almost topsy-turvy turn of events, and cannot deal with the outpouring of such unexpected love towards him.