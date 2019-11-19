Jethaa Lal becomes his father’s ‘Third Eye’ in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Mumbai: In a quirky twist to Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC), Jethaa Lal comes to the rescue of his father Champakk Lal. Having inadvertently broken his father’s spectacles the previous night, Jethaa Lal now has to help his father carry out his routine tasks. The following morning, Jethaa Lal escorts his father for the morning walk in the park and introduces him to his friends as his ‘third eye’. Champakk Lal’s friends are impressed with Jethaa Lal for his dedication to his father and appreciate him.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not just a comedy show anymore but with its focus on delivering social messages, has made it one of the most popular family shows in the country. The upcoming episode impresses on viewers the importance of caring for elders and to be ideal sons or daughters to their ageing parents. After all, whatever we achieve in life is because of them and their upbringing. A father’s broken spectacles and consequently, his loss of sight is merely a representation to emphasise on the son’s responsibility to aid his elderly father through this phase. The episode sends a subtle message to viewers to take good care of their parents.

