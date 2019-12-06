Jennifer Winget's 'unedited underarm' gets praised on Instagram

'Beyhadh 2' Actress Jennifer Winget is being hailed by the internet for not editing her underarms in a recent picture.

The Television queen, Jennifer after teasing the fans with the trailer, had shared a few pictures on Instagram.

In the series of pictures, Jennifer aka Maya looked breathtaking in a shimmery black ensemble. Her messy hair and smoky eye make up added, even more, oomph to the look. However, fans have been talking about something else.

Fans took to the comment section to praise Jennifer for not eiditing her underarms in the picture.

A user wrote, "This is the reality of every human being without editing.. just like my underarms, just like your underarms. This is what today's youth needs to know. The reality. And not just youth but everyone."

Another comment read, "This is the reality of every human being without editing.. just like my underarms, just like your underarms. This is what today's youth needs to know. The reality. And not just youth but everyone."

"This is the reality of every human being without editing.. just like my underarms, just like your underarms. This is what today's youth needs to know. The reality. And not just youth but everyone," wrote another user.

Here's the picture: