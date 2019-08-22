Jennifer Winget to return as Maya Mehrotra for 'Beyhadh' season 2

Jennifer Winget experienced immense stardom post 'Bepannaah' and was highly appreciated for her performance in the romantic-thriller 'Beyhadh’ as Maya Mehrotra. She is now all set to reprise the role of Maya for Beyhadh’s recently announced season 2.

Jennifer shared the news of her return with fans on social media. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and told fans to brace themselves for a crazy ride. She shared a picture of the team and wrote, "No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint* Damn right we're cooking up a crazy-ier storm! 'Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2. Bringing crazy back!!"

Take a look: