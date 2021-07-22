Jennifer Winget tests positive for COVID-19, says 'I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine'

Actor Jennifer Winget on Thursday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram and informed her fans that she is asymptomatic and feeling "absolutely fine.

"Down but not out... Yes, it's true. Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard. But know that I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So, to everyone worried and concerned, don't be," Winget wrote.

The actor, best known for featuring on popular shows like "Dill Mill Gayye", "Beyhadh" and "Bepannah", thanked her well wishers for their constant love and support.

"Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it's only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go.