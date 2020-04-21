Jaya Bhattacharya shaves her head, says it helps her 'work more freely' amid COVID-19 crisis

Popular Television actress Jaya Bhattacharya has shaved her head during the coronavirus lockdown. Jaya shared a video of herself on Instagram and "I actually never cared for my looks. The acting matters to me, the other work that I do matters to me."

Jaya Bhattacharya is known for playing the role of the antagonist in popular tele-series like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' and 'Jhansi Ki Rani'. The actress, who was last seen in 'Delhi Crime', has shaved her head during the COVID-19 lockdown. Jaya shared a videos of herself where she spoke about how difficult it is for her to maintain her hair. The actress who's an ardent dog lover said, "Every time I come home after feeding the dogs or distributing the ration - be it day or night, I make it a point to wash my hair. And everybody in our home, we soak our clothes in soap and hot water and we bath from head to toe. It is getting very difficult for me to maintain my hair. I had taken a decision yesterday and let us see how far I can go."