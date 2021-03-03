Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij trolled for leaving their adoptive kids at home and travelling with daughter Tara

Television actor-couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon. They were accompanied by their baby daughter Tara.
While the couple twinned in white, baby Tara stole the show with her bright pink ensemble as she posed for the paparazzi with her folks.
As the pictures surfaced online, trolls took over the comments section and brutally trolled Jay and Mahhi for traveling without their adoptive kids.
Check out the comments below.
For those unversed, Jay and Mahhi tied the knot back in 2011. In 2017 they adopted their caretaker’s kids - a boy Rajveer and girl Khushi.
Meanwhile, Tara was born in 2019.
Last year, when a social media user accused the duo of not taking care of their adoptive children, Jay hit back with a befitting reply.
He wrote, "Have you even attempted helping or taking responsibility of any child or helping a family...you guys have no clue and you are judging us..in this epidemic the 2 kids and their father mother are staying with us so that we all can be protected. I am a foster father to the kids and not here to be judged 24/7 by you or anyone so pls be careful before giving any kind of statement…"
