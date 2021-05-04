Jasmin Bhasin's mother discharged from hospital, actress thanks fans for their prayers

Television actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin informed her followers on Monday that her mother has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well.

She also thanked them for their prayers. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress wrote, "My mom is much better now and discharged. Thank you everyone for your prayers. Stay safe and take care guys (sic)."

On Sunday, the actress took to Twitter to share the ordeal of struggling to get a bed for her COVID-positive mother, who needed to be hospitalized.

She was also heartbroken and disappointed with people losing lives and struggling to find basic medical facilities amid the second wave of coronavirus in India.

"Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same," Jasmin had tweeted.