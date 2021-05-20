Jasmin Bhasin talks about being 'misjudged', says 'I don’t let fame hit my head'

Popular Television actress Jasmin Bhasin, who was last seen in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', opened up about being 'misjudged'.
In a recent interview, the 'Naagin' actress said that popular celebrities are often misjudged as people fail to understand the difference between arrogance and being occupied with work.
"Because you are popular, because you are a celebrity you are judged by people and it is considered as arrogance," she was quoted as saying by SpotBoyE.
"It’s a fact that actors' popularity, success is because of the love they receive from their audience and they never want to lose that. I’m thankful too but I don’t let fame hit my head," Jasmin added.
The 'Dil Se Dil tak' actress is currently in Jammu with beau Aly Gony and his family.
Last month, Jasmin's mother had opened up about the struggle to find a bed for her COVID-positive mother.
She had also expressed disappointed over people losing lives and struggling to find basic medical facilities amid the second wave of coronavirus in India.
"Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same," Jasmin had tweeted.
On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in music videos -- 'Tera Suit' and 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega', with boyfriend Aly Goni.
