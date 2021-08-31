Jasmin Bhasin shares cryptic post after Rakhi Sawant claims she had to undergo 'painful procedure' to fix her nose

Actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video claiming that she underwent a 'very painful procedure' to fix her nose after TV actress Jasmin Bhasin allegedly hurt her in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Rakhi shared a video of the incident from 'Bigg Boss' season 14 and also gave a glimpse from her interaction with the dermatologist.

"Thankyou @drjiteshdshetty Meri Nose #biggboss14 me hurt ho gayi thi. Itna hurt hua mujhe par except ek ya do logo ke kisi ne nahi diya mera saath. #Biggboss khatam hone ke baad @drjiteshdshetty ne operate Kia aur ab mein bahot khush hoon - pain se mukt hoon - thankyou for your prayers fans and friends #rakhisawant #nosesurgery," she wrote in the caption.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video, several users lashed out at Rakhi for 'lying' about the procedure.

A user wrote: "Even doctor is laughing and this much drama for footage wasn't needed, move on from JASMIN!"

"Why everyone is behind Jasmin for controversies . Plz live and let live ! Everything is not about footage even during WKW you accepted in from of Salman Khan ki you weren't hurt then why this video ? We also pray for your good health but move on," commented a Jasmin Bhasin fan.

A comment read: "Oh aunty ji aapnai aapna sir bhi pathka tha woh part edit kyun kardiya?"

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin also took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic post.

It read: "Love you sooooo much guys for being so understanding and mature (Ye jinke liye hai wo samajh jaayenge)"

Rubina Dillaik had defeated Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant to win 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 06:29 PM IST