Jai Shree Ram: Ramayan re-run rules TV viewership, garners 93.3 million viewers in the first 4 episodes

With the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the epic teleserial 'Ramayan' was aired on Doordarshan.

Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" which stars Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman, was once again appreciated by the viewers. The show evoked nostalgia among Indians and many took to Twitter to share their reactions.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council(BARC) on Monday released few viewer statistics of the first four episodes of the show and it is sure to leave you astounded.

According to BARC, Ramayan's first four episodes reached a total of 93.3 million viewers and garnered 6.9 billion viewing minutes in total.

"The show garnered an average of 28.7 million impressions in the first in the first four episodes," BARC tweeted.