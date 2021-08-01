'It's not what you are thinking': Aly Goni's hilarious reply to pap who asked him about red marks on his neck; watch video

Popular Television actor and ‘Bigg Boss 14’ finalist Aly Goni was recently spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai and was asked about red marks on his neck.
On Saturday, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' was captured by the shutterbugs while leaving his gym. On seeing red marks all over his neck, a photographer asked Aly what it was. Goni had a hilarious reaction to the question.
He quipped, "Yeh? Jo tu soch raha hai woh nahi hai (This? It’s not what you are thinking)."
The video also shows a fan gifting Aly a mask with a picture of him and his girlfriend actress Jasmin Bhasin.
On Sunday, the lovebirds were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Jammu.
Aly and Jasmin, who had been best friends for a long time, opened up about their feelings towards each other on 'Bigg Boss 13'.
Aly entered the ongoing season of Bigg Boss a few weeks after the show began to lend support to Jasmin. Soon, the two grew close and were one of the most popular pairs on the Salman Khan-hosted show which concluded in February.
In May, when Jasmin was asked about her marriage plans with Goni, she had said, "Possible hi nahi hai. Abhi toh humari koi baat nahi chal rahi. Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai (It's not possible. Even we haven't discussed it. It a fresh new romance)."
