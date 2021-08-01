'It's not what you are thinking': Aly Goni's hilarious reply to pap who asked him about red marks on his neck; watch video

Aly and Jasmin, who had been best friends for a long time, opened up about their feelings towards each other on 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Aly entered the ongoing season of Bigg Boss a few weeks after the show began to lend support to Jasmin. Soon, the two grew close and were one of the most popular pairs on the Salman Khan-hosted show which concluded in February.

In May, when Jasmin was asked about her marriage plans with Goni, she had said, "Possible hi nahi hai. Abhi toh humari koi baat nahi chal rahi. Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai (It's not possible. Even we haven't discussed it. It a fresh new romance)."