'It’s not a joke okay': Rakhi Sawant's 'virginity certificate' from 2018 resurfaces on social media

Model-actor Rakhi Sawant, who was recently seen in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', has hogged the limelight with her antics and absurd statements so far.

From stepping out to shop for vegetables dressed in a PPE suit to asking to sharing her honest opinion about Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Rakhi has managed to make headlines even after her stint in the Colors TV reality show.

Now, Rakhi's 'certificate of virginity' is going viral on the internet.

For the unversed, Rakhi had allegedly undergone a 'virginity test' in 2018 after announcing her wedding with internet sensation Deepak Kalal.

Sharing it on Instagram, she had written: "I have proof of im vargin this ishu from jaslok hospital reed prophylactic it’s not a joke okay."

The 'certificate' reads,"Certificate of Virginity (From Front and Back) presented to Rakhi Sawant for outstanding celibacy. 28 November – present"

Check it out here: