'It's a horrible feeling...': Sumona Chakravarti hints at her exit from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in a cryptic post

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has started shooting for his comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
The upcoming season of the show will feature Kapil's old friends and famous comedians Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar.
Several promos and first pictures of the show have also been shared online. However, actress Sumona Chakravarti was missing. Rumours have been rife that Sumona will not be a part of new season.
Amid all the speculations, Sumona dropped a cryptic post on social media, adding more fuel to the fire.
She shared a post about 'feeling horrible' about leaving a situation on her Instagram stories.
"You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back," her post read.
However, no official announcement has been made by Kapil or Sumona so far.
For those unversed, Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife Bhoori in 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'.
Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audiences and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.
Reportedly, the will make a comeback in August on the Sony Entertainment Television channel.
Few days after announcing the return of the show on social media, Kapil recently shared that all the cast members of the show have received their shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil posted a picture featuring him with Krushna, Sudesh, Bharti, Kiku, and Chandan posing at the COVID-19 vaccination center.
Sumona was missing from these pictures as well.
