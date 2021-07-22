'It's a horrible feeling...': Sumona Chakravarti hints at her exit from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in a cryptic post

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has started shooting for his comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The upcoming season of the show will feature Kapil's old friends and famous comedians Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar.

Several promos and first pictures of the show have also been shared online. However, actress Sumona Chakravarti was missing. Rumours have been rife that Sumona will not be a part of new season.

Amid all the speculations, Sumona dropped a cryptic post on social media, adding more fuel to the fire.

She shared a post about 'feeling horrible' about leaving a situation on her Instagram stories.