'Itni overacting mat kiya karo': Asha Negi hits out at actors uploading vaccination videos

Television actress Asha Negi mocked actors for 'overacting' in videos of them getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
The actress dropped an Instagram post wherein she appreciated celebrities taking the COVID-19 jab and sharing photos and videos to spread awareness. However, she requested celebrities to not overact in the videos.
She called it 'annoying' and asked if they take a videographer along.
"To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos... Yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (It is okay to create awareness but please don’t do so much overacting, it becomes very annoying)," Asha wrote.
"Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing," she wrote in the caption.
Have a look at her post here:
Asha's post seemed to resonate with many. Several colleagues and friends commented on her post, including Nia Sharma, who wrote, "Abhi to pata ni kya kya dekhna padega aur kis kis ko."
Without naming anyone, actress Pooja Hegde wrote: "Hahahaha, there was one actress whose video was like the epitome."
Other celebs including Ravi Dubey, Anita Hassanandani, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Meiyang Chang, Rohan Shah, Karan Patel and Heli Daruwala among others left laughing emojis in the comments section.
On a related note, Asha's 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen getting the COVID jab. Ankita was seen praying in the video while getting her vaccine shot.
Earlier today, Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh also took the jab and revealed that she is scared of injections but did it to fight the pandemic. She also encouraged her followers to take the needle even if it's frightening for them.
It may also be mentioned several Bollywood and TV stars have kept their vaccination posts drama-free. Earlier today, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shatrughan Sinha, Remo D'souza, and Esha Deol among others have got their jab against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Asha was seen in Abhishek Bacchan starter 'Ludo', web series 'Abhay 2' and 'Baarish Season 2' among other projects.
