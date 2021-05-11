'Itni overacting mat kiya karo': Asha Negi hits out at actors uploading vaccination videos

Television actress Asha Negi mocked actors for 'overacting' in videos of them getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The actress dropped an Instagram post wherein she appreciated celebrities taking the COVID-19 jab and sharing photos and videos to spread awareness. However, she requested celebrities to not overact in the videos.

She called it 'annoying' and asked if they take a videographer along.

"To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos... Yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (It is okay to create awareness but please don’t do so much overacting, it becomes very annoying)," Asha wrote.

"Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing," she wrote in the caption.

Have a look at her post here: