‘Itni nautanki’: Ankita Lokhande, Arrti Singh trolled for ‘overacting’ while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Television actors Ankita Lokhande and Arrti Singh received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

The actors took to social media to share the update. Lokhande, 36, shared a video on Instagram of herself taking the jab and wrote in the caption, "I got mine, get yours as soon as possible.”

In the clip, Ankita, who is scared of needles, is seen chanting God's name while the nurse tries to calm her down.

The video began with the nurse giving Ankita instructions. She gets scared and says, "Baap re!"

Ankita then covers her face with her hand and prays, saying "deva, deva, deva."