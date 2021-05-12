‘Itni nautanki’: Ankita Lokhande, Arrti Singh trolled for ‘overacting’ while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Television actors Ankita Lokhande and Arrti Singh received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.
The actors took to social media to share the update. Lokhande, 36, shared a video on Instagram of herself taking the jab and wrote in the caption, "I got mine, get yours as soon as possible.”
In the clip, Ankita, who is scared of needles, is seen chanting God's name while the nurse tries to calm her down.
The video began with the nurse giving Ankita instructions. She gets scared and says, "Baap re!"
Ankita then covers her face with her hand and prays, saying "deva, deva, deva."
However, Ankita was trolled brutally for being overdramatic about getting a jab, especially when there are thousands of Mumbaikars struggling to get a slot.
One user wrote, “Seriously?? Why so much drama? People like u should show the message that vaccine doesn't hurt at all.. go and get vaccinated.. instead of spreading such stupid childish kiddish video.. i took vaccine, haven't even felt a prick.. don't spread negativity around it.. people r already scared...”
“You shouldn’t waste the attendant time. With such drama of getting vdo done! Its a matter of serious life and death issue. Also, you are wearing gloves to protect yourself to come in contact with the virus and you are placing your hand on your eyes! This may effect you. Kindly keep dramatics for TV only,” added another.
On the other hand, actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Arrti Singh also followed suit and shared pictures of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
She wrote, "scared of injections but do takeeeeeee it ... we need to fight this ..... first dose done."
Singh was also slammed for her expressions in the pictures.
One user wrote, "Tattoo karwate waqt nahi pain hua aapko... Overacting ki dukaan."
“Nautanki sab ko dekh k.Stop publicity for each happening.Iske phele injection jo lagwaye hai unke videos kyu nhi upload kiye,” added another.
Not to mention, actress Asha Negi recently took a potshot at celebrities who make a big deal about posing for videos and pictures while getting vaccinated.
"To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos. yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (buddy, spreading awareness is a good thing but please cut down on the overacting, it gets annoying)!" Asha said in a note she posted on Instagram.
She had a further witty dig while captioning the note.
"Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing (people wonder if you took the videographer along or if the hospital provided one)?" went the caption.
Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.
However, it was reported on Wednesday that amid the shortage of vaccines, the state government has temporarily suspended the drive for 18-44 age group.
Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday that the government had decided to administer second doses to the 45-plus group with its remainder stock.
