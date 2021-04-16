‘Itni Garmi’: Hina Khan reacts to fan who wants to 'file a case' against her hotness

Not to mention, Hina has been dropping back-to-back stunning pictures from her exotic vacations, setting the internet ablaze.

Last year, Hina's show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" completed 12 years.

Khan says the response she received for the role still overwhelms her after all these years.

"After 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and Akshara came into my life, it definitely changed things around for me," recalls Hina. "People associated me so strongly with the show and character that it did become a name in every household. The love, appreciation and positive response I received for the role is something that overwhelms me till date," shares the actor.

"My journey post ‘Yeh Rishta…' has been full of surprises and wonderful opportunities. I really got a chance to experiment with the kind of roles I wanted to try out, the kind of mediums I wanted to be a part of and explore other spaces as an actor. I am happy with the projects I have been a part of over the last few years, as each of them has contributed a lot to my personal and professional growth in many ways," she adds.