It was poisonous, had to get it out: Shweta Tiwari opens up on personal life

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari is all set to make her comeback with the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actress was last seen on the TV show Begusarai which aired three years ago. Of late, the actress was also in the news because of her personal life and her relation with Abhinav Kohli.

She recently spoke about her work and personal life in an interview with a media house. The actress said that one aspect of her life had gone bad, but that does not mean that she is using work to distract herself from that. Shweta said that she has her house, her kids, their school and her electricity bill to take care of and has to squeeze in work among all this.

Talking about taking a break from work, she said that she took a break after her second child was born as she did not spend much time with her firstborn, Palak. Shweta said that during her time away from work she realised that there are several problems in life other than just work, and she enjoys tackling them.