'It took me two decades to...': Abhinav Shukla reveals he is 'borderline dyslexic', has trouble remembering numbers and dates

Actor Abhnav Shukla, who is currently seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', on Monday revealed he is borderline dyslexic and called himself differently abled..
Taking to social media, Abhinav said that he has trouble remembering numbers and dates, however, he is exceptional at spatial ability.
"I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge moreits nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures dont embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled (sic)," he wrote.
"Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, I have difficulty remembering dates, names, relation of those dates to names et al. But I am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car’s boot (Dicky). I will," he added.
"I am good at few things and bad at few! And I am in a perpetual process of improving on things I am bad at," the actor wrote.
Moments after he shared the personal thing about himself on social media, many of his friends and colleagues from the TV industry reacted to the post.
His 'Khatron Ke Khailadi' co-contestant Divyanka Tripathi lauded him for his vast list of abilities and said that the world needs more people like him.
She wrote, "What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge about everything. You can hold detailed conversations about vegetation to space to human behavior! It was always comforting having you around. A balanced & unbiased friend/ person towards all. The world needs more people like you."
Arjun Bijlani, who is also seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' with Abhinav, wrote, "All I know is ur a rockstar."
Actress Ekta Kaul commented, "Rambo I have ADD.. so if you see me awkwardly smiling in a conversation, just know I am zoned out. But this condition Really helped me post marriage.. Zoning out in my super power."
"All I know is You Are A Gem. Stay blessed Ashu," actress Charul Malik wrote.
Abhinav has won several hearts with his performance on 'Bigg Boss 14' where his wife, Rubina Dilaik, emerged as the winner. He was known for his calm attitude in the house.
Over the years, he has worked in shows such as 'Geet Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka', 'Chotti Bahu', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', among others.
