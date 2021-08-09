'It took me two decades to...': Abhinav Shukla reveals he is 'borderline dyslexic', has trouble remembering numbers and dates

Actor Abhnav Shukla, who is currently seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', on Monday revealed he is borderline dyslexic and called himself differently abled..

Taking to social media, Abhinav said that he has trouble remembering numbers and dates, however, he is exceptional at spatial ability.

"I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge moreits nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures dont embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled (sic)," he wrote.

"Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, I have difficulty remembering dates, names, relation of those dates to names et al. But I am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car’s boot (Dicky). I will," he added.

"I am good at few things and bad at few! And I am in a perpetual process of improving on things I am bad at," the actor wrote.