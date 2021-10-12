'It is a 100 per cent no-no to any reality shows': Sahil Shroff after being evicted from Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

When Sahil Shroff had entered the Bigg Boss house a week ago, he had no idea what was in store for him. Nonetheless, he was super excited to be participating in it. Now, as Sahil has become the first person to be evicted from the house, he has a different take.

Speaking about his time in the Bigg Boss house, Sahil shares, “Woh saat din jo hai (those seven days) don’t feel like seven days. It feels like two to three weeks have passed. Sometimes when you go and do a few things, you realise this is not for me. However, I enjoyed it and also started becoming a part of the whole system. I had prepared for the show mentally, but I was taking some time to open up; this was noticed on the show. I had to be nominated by the house members as it was a mass nomination.”

Sahil doesn’t feel like a scapegoat at all. “You have to be very smart and plan how to approach the game. I got nominated because it was a mass nomination. If I had been nominated a little later, I would have felt the pinch. I have no regrets,” Sahil says.

When quizzed if he would be okay to enter the Salman Khan-hosted reality show as a ‘wild card’ entry, Sahil says, “I don’t think I am meant for reality shows because I don’t fight enough. In real life also, I am not a fighter cock. I know how to have an intelligent conversation. I don’t prefer engaging in just one topic for four hours. In the first week, you don’t get to fight anyway. And, why does it have to be one way? There can be varied ways. We don’t have to fight. I have learned my lessons. I love my people, acting and life. I am happy.”

Sahil’s experience in Bigg Boss 15 was more than enough to deter him from participating in any reality show in the future. “It is a 100 per cent no-no to any reality shows. Unless I’m hosting it or there’s too much money that I can’t refuse,” Sahil says.

Sahil feels negativity sells, and only those who play the game a certain way can survive in the house. “I was preparing and planning to play the game. I was trying to get to know everyone. If, initially, you are non-threatening, no one will nominate you. Slowly I would have shown my colours. Most of the people there are not themselves and are like sharks,” Sahil signs off.

