'It baffles me': Ryatsha Rathore says her close friend lost out on a 'big role' because of social media following

Actress and social media star Rytasha Rathore, who was seen in TV show 'Badho Bahu' and Netflix's popular show 'Masaba Masaba', recently starred in the show 'Comedy Premium League'.

The Singapore-born actress reveals that she was afraid of pursuing comedy professionally.

When asked how she ventured into comedy, Rytasha Rathore says, "I didn’t really. It sort of just happened. I’ve always made my friends and family laugh, but I was too afraid to ever pursue comedy professionally. I did one open mic night, back in 2013, and bombed for 4 minutes. That was the last time I tried stand up."

Talking about her journey as an actor, she shares, "What started as a hobby of acting in school plays quickly turned into a career when I finished my 12th boards. My parents were very supportive and insisted I study acting. So, I took a gap year after school, interned with some theatre companies then went off to Singapore for my BA Acting at Lasalle."

"All was hunky dory till I came back to be an actual working actor. Nobody prepares you for how difficult it really is. I started with theatre once I graduated and then did a TV serial and now seven years later I’m on Netflix as an actor and comedian. Some days I pinch myself, but it’s all for real," the actress says.

The 'Badho Bahu' actress is also a digital content creator who enjoys a massive following on Instagram. Rathore, who has over 132k followers on the photo-sharing app, says that having a large social media following can help actors.

Ask her how, she replies, "I want to say it doesn’t, but sadly today it does. Sometimes casting directors will find a piece of content and think of that person for a particular role. For the actors who do have the bandwidth to also be creators props to them! It’s a great marketplace to sell one’s talents. I wonder sometimes if I too should be on that bandwagon, but then I remind myself I’m an actor and there’s no pressure to create content online."

Elaborating on the same, Rytasha Rathore says, "Again, I wish I could say no. But somewhere it does help. A dear friend of mine lost out on a big role recently just because of her social media numbers. It baffles me. Earlier actors had to be conventionally hot, didn’t matter if they couldn’t act, and now actors have to be influencers? Does it matter if they’re not great actors? I guess not."

The actress is a vocal advocate of body positive and promotes self-love on her social media platforms through her inspiring posts.

Ask her about Bollywood's beauty standards, pat comes the reply, "I pity them. They’re unable to evolve and truly that’s their loss."

Sharing an incident where she faced body-shaming, she says, "I do remember one audition call and the lady who worked with the producer looked me up and down and said "we’re looking for a very very fat girl”. I was pissed because one very is enough.. what’s very VERY? I’m fat that’s fine, but don’t be rude about it."

Rytasha Rathore, who promotes self-acceptance on social media, raised a few eyebrows when she shed a few kilos. When asked Rytasha why international personalities like Adele and Rebel Willson get trolled for their weight loss transformation, she says, "I do get a lot of 'ohh why did you lost weight you were so pretty before' or 'ohh your glow is gone'. Dumb stuff like that. I pay no heed, because I’m here to be my healthiest self. Mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually."

The diva adds, "Trollers have nothing better to do while people like me Adele and Rebel are basically CRUSHING it! So, who’s having the last laugh now hey?"

Speaking about her experience competing against other comedians on Netflix's 'Comedy Premium League', she says, "CPL is a show where we had to write and create everything. In my normal life, I show up and am given a script with lines to say and someone’s idea of how to say them."

"I said yes to CPL purely because it was new and challenging for me. If I don’t push my own boundaries or get out of my comfort zone how am I to evolve? I didn’t even see it as a competition, the real difficulty was existing in the same space as 15 comics and staying true to myself in the process. They’re all just such incredibly funny and intelligent people, I was constantly in awe of their talent," the actress adds.

What's next on the work front? "Hollywood, inshallah! But for real - I don’t know. The universe must have a plan," she signs off.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:00 PM IST