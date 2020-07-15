'Ishqbaaaz' actress Shrenu Parikh tests positive for COVID-19; hospitalised

TV star Shrenu Parikh has tested positive for Covid-19, and has been admitted to a hospital.

Shrenu took to Instagram to inform her fans about her health. She said that she was diagnosed a few days ago and is currently admitted to a hospital in Vadodara.

"Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me... was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I'm very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too," she wrote on Instagram.