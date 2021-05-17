‘Is she mad or what?’: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Sonali Phogat trolled for her dance in new music video

Sonali Phogat courted controversy with the surfacing of a video in which she could be seen thrashing Hisar Market Committee secretary Sultan Singh with her slipper.

In the video, Phogat could be seen hitting Singh repeatedly with her slipper, while saying: "You have no right to live."

After thrashing him, she was heard asking the police to register a complaint against him. After the incident, Phogat also ensured that Singh wrote an apology letter.

In his apology to Phogat, Singh wrote, "Due to some personal reason, I used some obscene language against her and also misbehaved with her. I apologise to her for the same."

Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections from Mandi Adampur, losing to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Earlier this year, Phogat reported theft of jewellery, a licenced revolver, Rs 10 lakh cash and valuables from her house in Hisar town.

In 2016, she made her acting debut with the TV show Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. She was last seen in the web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh in 2019.

Asked if she is seriously pursuing a career in the entertainment industry after walking out of Bigg Boss house, she replied: "I have always given equal priority to politics and acting, but now I feel that I should concentrate more on acting. Salman Khan always praised my dance performances when I used to perform during Weekend Ka Vaar, so I think that was a big compliment for me."

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Sonali made headlines creating ruckus as she fought with Rubina and Arshi Khan over paranthas. The fight was over throwing a paratha in the dustbin. Housemates had complained against Sonali for allegedly threatening them on national television.

