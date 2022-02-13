Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha welcome baby girl, name her Ifza

Actor Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha have become proud parents to a baby girl.

According to ETimes, the baby was born at a suburban nursing home, early morning on February 11.

Iqbal and Sneha have named their little bundle of joy, Ifza. Reportedly, Ifza means guardian angel.

In December 2021, they had confirmed the news of their pregnancy with a social media post.

Sneha took to Instagram and shared a photo flaunting her baby bump alongside Iqbal and wrote, “Merry Christmas. Blessed, grateful and loved. Sending lots of love and blessings to each and everyone. Special duaas for those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones. #christmasonboard #khans #familia #xmascolors #babyonboard #mumbaiblogger #momblogger #contentcreator #godiskind”.

Loading View on Instagram

Iqbal and Sneha tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ammaara in 2011.

Meanwhile on work front, Iqbal will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Jalsa' starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

Iqbal is known for acting in TV series 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai', 'Kahiin To Hoga', 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and the web series 'Crackdown'.

The actor is currently seen in the TV show 'Nima Denzongpa'.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 02:38 PM IST