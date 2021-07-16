Inside pictures and videos from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding ceremony

Singer Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Disha Parmar in an intimate wedding on Friday. Leaked videos and pictures from their nuptials show an excited Rahul going down on one knee for Disha as they exchange rings.
Disha opted for a classic red lehenga with red choora, while Rahul wore a beige sherwani with a turban and a waist belt.
Check the adorable moments from their wedding below.
Rahul and Disha’s wedding invitation was shared online which read, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."
Minutes after they announced their wedding date, their Instagram pages were flooded with good wishes.
Jasmin Bhasin, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rashmi Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Vedika Bhandari, Astha Gill, Shefali Jariwala, Anushka Sen, Mouni Roy were among industry colleagues and friends who wished the couple.
Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on "Bigg Boss 14". The two have been dating since then.
