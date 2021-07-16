Inside pictures and videos from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding ceremony

Singer Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Disha Parmar in an intimate wedding on Friday. Leaked videos and pictures from their nuptials show an excited Rahul going down on one knee for Disha as they exchange rings.

Disha opted for a classic red lehenga with red choora, while Rahul wore a beige sherwani with a turban and a waist belt.

Check the adorable moments from their wedding below.