Inside pics, videos from Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya's post-wedding Sangeet ceremony

Reversing tradition, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar, who got married on Friday, held aSangeet ceremony on Saturday, in Mumbai. The post-wedding Sangeet was attended by Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashmi Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Shweta Tiwari and other TV stars.

On Sunday, pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral on the internet. The videos showed the newly-married couple burning the stage with their dance moves and their friends having a blast.

Check out the photos and videos here: