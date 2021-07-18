Inside pics, videos from Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya's post-wedding Sangeet ceremony

Reversing tradition, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar, who got married on Friday, held aSangeet ceremony on Saturday, in Mumbai. The post-wedding Sangeet was attended by Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashmi Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Shweta Tiwari and other TV stars.
On Sunday, pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral on the internet. The videos showed the newly-married couple burning the stage with their dance moves and their friends having a blast.
For the unversed, Rahul and Disha's love story stole the limelight when Rahul proposed to Disha during his stint in 'Bigg Boss 14' last year.
On national TV, Rahul went down on his knees, took out a ring, turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him. He even wore a T-shirt which had 'Marry Me?' written on it, and since then fans started calling Disha and Rahul as 'Dishul'.
The couple annouced their wedding on July 6.
Taking to Instagram, singer Rahul Vaidya had shared that he and Disha will tie the knot on July 16.
"With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021," a note on Rahul's social media read.
"We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness," the note further read.
Disha had also shared the same note on her Instagram handle.
