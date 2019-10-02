Inside Hina Khan’s midnight birthday bash with her Telly friends

View this post on Instagram

A very happy birthday...wish u all the happiness in the world..May you achieve much more success in your life ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ðð@realhinakhan #nikaa #luvtyagi #hinakhan #luvina #komolika #akshara #spreadlove #love #loveyourself #priluvina #prihina #bb11 #colorstv #bollywood #biggboss11 #kzk2 #beinghuman #styleicon #fashionista #hinakhanfans #spreadlove #fitnessmotivation #hinakhanlovers #teamhinakhan