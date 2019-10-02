Inside Hina Khan’s midnight birthday bash with her Telly friends

Hina Khan has turned 32 today and decided to throw a grand birthday party. The celebration included her friends, family and some famous TV personalities.
The star studded party was attended by her ex co-stars and a few friends from the industry. Nakuul Mehta, Erica Fernandes, Ravi Dubey, Kanchi Singh, Parth Samthaan were all there for the Television Queen’s 32nd birthday.
Hina was last seen on the screen playing the iconic vamp ‘Kamolika’ in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. She was also the first runner up of the famous reality show Big Boss 12.
The actress seemed to have a great time celebrating her birthday and these pictures and videos are a proof of that.
Hina opted for the ever so classic LBD. In the videos she’s seen enjoying herself to the fullest.
She danced her heart out with Nidhi Uttam, Neha Saroopa and Neelima Tadepalli her co-stars from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.
Everyone at the party seemed to have a great time and here the videos shared by her other 'Kasautii...' co-stars Sahil Anand, Shubhaavi Choksey, Ariah Agarwal.
On the professional front, Hina Khan quit 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' leaving her fans shocked. However, the talented actress has got some better things lined up. With her upcoming web-series ‘Damaged 2’ she will mark her debut in the digital space. The web-series will also star Adhyayan Suman.
The Television diva will also be seen on the big screen pretty soon. She has already finished shooting for her upcoming films. And is currently shooting the second schedule for ‘Hacked’, which is helmed by Vikram Bhatt. Her upcoming projects include 'Lines', 'Wish List' and 'Country of Blind'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)