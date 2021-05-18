'Industry bandh padi hai': Urvashi Dholakia opens up on facing financial crunch amid COVID-19 pandemic

Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia recently opened up on facing a financial crunch due to the lockdown imposed in Maharashtra amid the second wave of coronavirus.
The shoots of films and television shows have been halted due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and several departments of the film industry have been affected during this phase with no jobs coming along their way.
During an interview with Zoom Digital, Urvashi said that like several other actors, she too is facing a financial crunch because the industry is shut.
The actress further said that the industry is looking grim and that she has no idea of what will happen in the future.
Urvashi made her acting debut at an early age and has worked in several TV shows ever since, however, it was her portrayal of bong beauty Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay which made her a household name.
The Balaji Telefilms' production was a major hit back in the days and Urvashi tasted stardom with the character of Komolika.
Urvashi was also the winner of one of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 6.
Urvashi is a single parent to twin sons Sagar and Kshitij. She got married at the age of 16 and welcomed her sons at 17. Over a year after their marriage, the actress and her husband parted ways. Later, Urvashi Dholakia was in a relationship with actor Anuj Sachdeva but they broke up after dating for several years.
Anuj and Urvashi were recently seen together in Nach Baliye.
