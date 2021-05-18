'Industry bandh padi hai': Urvashi Dholakia opens up on facing financial crunch amid COVID-19 pandemic

Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia recently opened up on facing a financial crunch due to the lockdown imposed in Maharashtra amid the second wave of coronavirus.

The shoots of films and television shows have been halted due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and several departments of the film industry have been affected during this phase with no jobs coming along their way.

During an interview with Zoom Digital, Urvashi said that like several other actors, she too is facing a financial crunch because the industry is shut.

The actress further said that the industry is looking grim and that she has no idea of what will happen in the future.